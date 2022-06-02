ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft Addressed the School Board on School Safety

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. Members Doug Brandon, Jim Seamon, and David Detz were out. The first issue on the agenda was school safety in light of recent events. Mr. Jordan stated that all 18 schools in the District have a crisis management plan...

