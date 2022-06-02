Report: The NFL, Australia Rumors Are Not Accurate

Could this be the end for Martin Truex Jr. in NASCAR?. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, "Martin Truex Jr. said he doesn’t know whether he will come back next year. He said he thinks about it every day and doesn’t know how he will decide. A lot of factors, including quality of life. Financial implications not as big a factor. He said he should know in a couple weeks."

