Sumter County, FL

Sex offender jailed after moving out of mother’s home across from Marsh Bend

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted sex offender was jailed after his failure to register a new address after moving out of his mother’s home across from the Village of Marsh Bend. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies working in partnership with the Florida...

www.villages-news.com

villages-news.com

Villager jailed after threatening cops with crowbar vows to represent self in criminal case

A Villager charged with threatening law enforcement officers with a crowbar has vowed to represent herself in a criminal case. Carolyn Kalnitsky, 65, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in August when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

16-year-old girl arrested after gun incident at Leesburg park

A 16-year-old Leesburg girl was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly using a gun to strike another teen at John Johnson Park in Leesburg. Officers were dispatched to the park regarding a call that a fight had broken out involving two groups of juveniles, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man who turned hose on woman jailed after resisting arrest

A Summerfield man who turned a hose on a woman was jailed after battling law enforcement officers who attempted to arrest him. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday to a home after 33-year-old John Lee Cronin sprayed a woman with a garden hose after he had asked her if he could take a drink from it, according to an arrest report. She was covered with water when deputies arrived on the scene.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Insufficient evidence in case of woman accused of exposing herself at church in The Villages

Evidence has been deemed to be insufficient in the case of a woman accused of exposing herself at a church in The Villages. Katie Nicole Cooey, 37, of Citra, was involved in a car accident at about 2 a.m. March 19 and her white Dodge charger was found in the parking lot of St. George Episcopal Church. There were vehicle parts “all over the roadway,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Cooey had her blue jean shorts and underwear down to her ankles as she was urinating on the grass. She could not stand up without assistance and asked an officer if he wanted to see her underwear. She charged at the police officer several times. When the officer attempted to handcuff Cooey, she pulled away. She was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Anger management ordered after Villager attacks live-in lady friend

A Villager has been ordered into anger management classes after an attack on his live-in lady friend. Gary Lee Summers, 67, who lives at 380 Arbella Loop in the Village of Amelia, was arrested March 29 after he began arguing with his lady friend who was taking a bath, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He grabbed the woman by her arms and when she threatened to call 911, he knocked her phone out of her hands. The struggle continued and she fell onto a bed. She fled the residence and went to The Villages Public Safety Department Station on Morse Boulevard near the Sarasota Executive Golf Course practice range. Summers was arrested and released after posting $2,000 bond.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose driver’s license after intoxicated trip to dog’s veterinarian

A Villager will lose her driver’s license for a year after an intoxicated trip to her dog’s veterinarian’s office. Laura Ellen Gelinas, 55, who lives in the Austin Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence Tuesday in Sumter County Court. In addition to losing her license, she has been placed on probation for one year.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after being accused of breaking into residence, battering occupants

A 33-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a local residence and battering the home’s occupants. On Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m., several Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence on Pecan Run Pass in Ocala in reference to an unknown person breaking into the home. An MCSO lieutenant was first to arrive on scene and observed a woman, later identified as Lateshia Janay Terrell.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after accused of commiting multiple crimes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s office is investigating a man who they say went on a crime. 56-year-old Larry Dupree is accused of committing multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office said Dupree stole about $200 out of the cash register at the Dollar General. Then after...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager with long history of arrests lands back behind bars after skipping court date

A Villager with long history of arrests landed back behind bars after skipping a court date. Mark Muldoon, 58, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after he was picked up on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court to answer to a charge of battery. At the time of the arrest, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
timesnewsexpress.com

Three Arrested In 2021 Homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- The Tampa Police Department have charged three suspects in relation to a homicide that took place on June 8, 2021. According to reports, at approximately 11:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of I-275 near Sligh Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash. One of the callers had advised they had heard gunshots in addition to the crash.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant woman

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on a pregnant woman. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County where a pregnant woman had “tears in her eyes, a shaky voice, a bruise on her forehead, and swelling on her right cheek,” according to an arrest report. She was not cooperative and claimed she had been in a verbal altercation with 28-year-old Brandon Tate Willman. She said no violence had occurred. The woman was pregnant.
LADY LAKE, FL

