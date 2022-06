Ensuring that populations globally are actively engaged in society while living longer, healthier lives will require an all-of-society approach—from governments and the private sector to individuals and families, says a new report from the National Academy of Medicine. The report provides a roadmap with recommendations for both addressing the needs of older people in the next five years and supporting actions to improve healthy longevity by 2050 in the areas of work, volunteering, and education; social infrastructure; physical environment; and public health, health systems, and long-term care.

CHINA ・ 2 DAYS AGO