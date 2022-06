A review at this year's Euroanaesthesia congress in Milan, Italy (4-6 June) on the potentially lethal effects of fatigue on doctors and nurses themselves, and its impact on the quality of their clinical work and judgment and therefore patient safety, will be given by Consultant Anaesthetist Dr. Nancy Redfern of Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle, UK. She will conclude that due to these risks, "healthcare should have formal risk management systems like those required by law in every other safety-critical industry".

