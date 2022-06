VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Vacaville burned 15 acres before the forward progress of the fire was stopped, said the Vacaville Fire Department. The fire was located on a hill north of Lagoon Valley Park. When crews initially arrived on the scene about 1 acre had burned. Crews stopped the forward progress of the fire after it had covered about 15 acres. No structures or homes were reported damaged. There is a possibility that communication towers near the incident were damaged, as the fire burned around the area. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO