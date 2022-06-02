ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US says to back IAEA resolution despite Iran warning

By ATTA KENARE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Iranians walk past an anti-US mural on a wall of the former United States embassy in the capital Tehran in March 2022 /AFP/File

The United States confirmed Thursday it would join Europeans in backing a resolution urging Iran to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, despite warnings from Tehran that the move could scuttle diplomacy.

"We can confirm that we plan to join the UK, France and Germany in seeking a resolution focused on the need for Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA," State Department spokesman Ned Price said ahead of a meeting next week.

He said that the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency raised "very serious concerns that Iran has failed to credibly respond" to the Vienna-based body's questions.

"It is essential that Iran does fully comply with its legally binding obligations" under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Price told reporters.

Iran warned Wednesday against "unconstructive action" at the IAEA and said that it would respond "firmly and appropriately."

The potential showdown comes amid a long stalemate in negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement that was trashed by then president Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden backs a return to the agreement and his administration has previously steered clear of condemning Iran at the IAEA, with the Europeans also backing down.

But the US negotiator on Iran has said that chances are dimming for an agreement despite more than a year of indirect talks.

The Biden administration has voiced willingness to remove sweeping sanctions imposed by Trump in exchange for Iran's returning to full compliance.

But Iran has also pressed for the removal of the clerical state's elite Revolutionary Guards from a terrorism blacklist, a step that Biden has rejected.

The latest IAEA report said Iran has not clarified questions about the presence of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites.

Iran says it is not seeking a nuclear weapon but has been met by skepticism especially from Israel, which is suspected in an assassination campaign against Iranian nuclear scientists.

XSoCal
3d ago

All these years they've been developing. We know it. I bet we are waiting for Israel to strike first. Shame on all Western countries for letting Iran get to this point.

americanmilitarynews.com

Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an “immediate response” to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation’s nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In remarks reported by the Iranian state-run Islamic...
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fifty countries voice fury as North Korea takes helm of UN disarmament body despite looming nuclear test

Dozens of countries have voiced strong opposition to North Korea taking the temporary leadership of the world’s foremost multilateral disarmament group at the United Nations.North Korea took the presidency of the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament on Thursday, because the position rotates between the body’s 65 members in the alphabetical order of country names in English.It comes as Pyongyang remains under sanctions imposed by UN Security Council resolutions for developing and testing nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The country has intensified its efforts in developing and testing a slew of missiles this year, including two tests of suspected ICBM missiles, which...
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
americanmilitarynews.com

5 missiles hit yards away from US troops at Iraq base: Report

Ayn al Asad, an Iraqi airbase hosting U.S. troops, came under attack from at least five missiles on Monday, two Iraqi officials told the Associated Press. The missile attack that landed on the sprawling Iraqi base caused minor damage to the base but no casualties. Iraqi officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, told the Associated Press that missiles landed just a few yards from where U.S. forces are stationed on the base.
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
The Independent

Russian advance in eastern Ukraine to be delayed by ‘operational pause’, West believes

Russian troops in eastern Ukraine are likely to be forced to take an “operational pause” after slow and grinding advances over recent weeks have left little more than 50 per cent of the forces initially deployed by Vladimir Putin in a state of combat effectiveness, Western officials have said.Officials said the Russians face a series of perilous river crossings and are showing signs of “disillusionment” with the campaign, not only among rank-and-file soldiers but also senior officers.With Ukrainian defences soon to be bolstered by HIMARS rocket systems, supplied by US president Joe Biden, Russia will face increasingly effective resistance to...
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
