Kansas City man sentenced in deadly June 2020 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced in the 2020 deadly shooting of Ivory R. Harris.

Last week, Elijah A. Marshall entered an Alford Plea, which is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

He was sentenced to 10 years on an involuntary manslaughter charge .

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a shooting just before 2 p.m. on June 1, 2020 near East 13th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

They found the victim, Harris, dead from gunshots in the common area of an apartment complex. Witnesses told police that the man who shot the victim had been going to the apartment complex and had been observed using narcotics.

The victim had asked the suspect not to smoke PCP around the complex, court records say. Harris had confronted the suspect about the drug usage. When the suspect came toward the victim, he showed him he had a firearm.

A witness overheard Marshall talking about getting a gun as well. That witness heard gunshots on the day of Harris’ death. The witness saw the suspect running away from the scene immediately after the shooting.

When the witness asked if he had just shot the victim, the suspect stated, “He shouldn’t have pulled a gun on me.”

Another witness told police he saw the suspect shooting and then running down an alley. A witness also told police that the suspect made threats to shoot Harris the day before the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.