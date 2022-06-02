Warriors Identify Ex-Spurs Derrick White As Major Celtics X-Factor in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors won't be caught by surprise in the NBA Finals by former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to face off in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday. One former San Antonio Spurs guard, Derrick White , could play a key role in the outcome.

White, who spent roughly four and a half seasons with the Spurs, was traded to the Celtics midseason in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a 2022 first-round pick (No. 25 pick) before the Feb. 10 deadline.

The Celtics received significant contributions from White later in the Eastern Conference Finals when attempting to close out the Miami Heat. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals over the final four games of the series.

While the box score has shown White to be a key contributor, he's offered plenty of impact in important areas that are less visible in that regard. He's essentially been a connective tissue for the Celtics on both ends of the floor.

The Warriors are well aware of the value that White brings to the game and will not be caught by surprise. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was a member of the coaching staff for the 2019 USA World Cup team with White on the roster.

"Yeah, I coached Derrick in the World Cup a couple summers ago, so I know him pretty well," Kerr said Monday to reporters. "Really, really good two-way player, combo-guard. I think he added a lot their team when he was traded there. That was a really good pickup for them. Another ball-handler, another passer, another guy to help get them organized.

"And he's been playing a key role in the playoffs. He's had some really good games for them."

It will be important for White to be a willing shooter from beyond the arc as he was late in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Warriors have shown in the past to sag off White knowing he is reluctant to shoot from deep at times. If he takes them and makes them, the situation changes.

The Warriors trust their defense to switch to reduce the need for their unit to have to help against drives and get out of rotation. The Heat clearly have similar trust in their defenders, but there are key differentiating factors to consider.

Whether it was breaking out a 1-2-2 zone or a box-and-one, the Warriors showed to be more creative with their strategies against the Dallas Mavericks overloading the strong side than the Heat. The Celtics will need White to take and make shots from deep to counter, making him a true X-factor.