ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Warriors Identify Ex-Spurs Derrick White As Major Celtics X-Factor in NBA Finals

By Grant Afseth
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txip5_0fyclMhF00

The Golden State Warriors won't be caught by surprise in the NBA Finals by former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to face off in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday. One former San Antonio Spurs guard, Derrick White , could play a key role in the outcome.

White, who spent roughly four and a half seasons with the Spurs, was traded to the Celtics midseason in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a 2022 first-round pick (No. 25 pick) before the Feb. 10 deadline.

The Celtics received significant contributions from White later in the Eastern Conference Finals when attempting to close out the Miami Heat. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals over the final four games of the series.

While the box score has shown White to be a key contributor, he's offered plenty of impact in important areas that are less visible in that regard. He's essentially been a connective tissue for the Celtics on both ends of the floor.

The Warriors are well aware of the value that White brings to the game and will not be caught by surprise. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was a member of the coaching staff for the 2019 USA World Cup team with White on the roster.

"Yeah, I coached Derrick in the World Cup a couple summers ago, so I know him pretty well," Kerr said Monday to reporters. "Really, really good two-way player, combo-guard. I think he added a lot their team when he was traded there. That was a really good pickup for them. Another ball-handler, another passer, another guy to help get them organized.

"And he's been playing a key role in the playoffs. He's had some really good games for them."

It will be important for White to be a willing shooter from beyond the arc as he was late in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Warriors have shown in the past to sag off White knowing he is reluctant to shoot from deep at times. If he takes them and makes them, the situation changes.

The Warriors trust their defense to switch to reduce the need for their unit to have to help against drives and get out of rotation. The Heat clearly have similar trust in their defenders, but there are key differentiating factors to consider.

Whether it was breaking out a 1-2-2 zone or a box-and-one, the Warriors showed to be more creative with their strategies against the Dallas Mavericks overloading the strong side than the Heat. The Celtics will need White to take and make shots from deep to counter, making him a true X-factor.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
San Antonio, TX
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
City
Miami, TX
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Dallas, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Josh Richardson
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#San Antonio Spurs
Heat Nation

Ime Udoka says Celtics see themselves as unit while teams like Heat, Nets and Bucks centered around stars

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had some major praise for his team after its win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Udoka called the Celtics a “complete team,” and he took a bit of a shot at the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the process. The Celtics eliminated each of those three teams in the playoffs, and Udoka explained that those teams are reliant on stars while the Celtics are not.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green makes bold declaration ahead of Game 2 of Finals

Draymond Green, in true Draymond Green fashion, is remaining defiant despite his team’s meltdown in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors forward Green reacted to Thursday’s loss to the Boston Celtics on the latest episode of his podcast for The Volume this week. One notable moment in the episode saw Green make a bold declaration — that he would not play as poorly as he did in Game 1 again this series.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
31
Followers
41
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy