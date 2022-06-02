Henderson Police to enforce distracted driving laws

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police Department is cracking down on distracted drivers.

According to a news release, Henderson Police announced that they would be starting a new traffic enforcement initiative on Friday, June 3.

There are three types of distracted driving: taking your eyes off the road, taking your hands off the wheel, and taking your mind off what you are doing. When drivers are texting or talking on their phones while behind the wheel, all three of these distractions can occur.

It’s against Nevada law to use a cell phone or other electronic device at any time while driving or even when stopped at a red light. Drivers can use hands-free devices or Bluetooth however, police note that talking on the phone should not divert the driver’s attention from driving safely.

It’s recommended drivers set up automatic responses for texts while driving. Something as simple as “Sorry I’m driving, but I’ll get back to you as soon as possible,” could save lives.

The department received $237,300 in federal funding from the Nevada Department of Public Safety for the Joining Forces program.

