New Jersey man, dog return home after 7-year, 28,000-mile walk around the world

For the past seven years, a Camden County man has walked across the globe.

Tom Turcich's lengthy trek wrapped up in late May as he returned home with a world of experience and stories.

Despite the grueling nature of his walk, Turcich didn't make history. But his walking companion did.

Savannah, the retriever he adopted early in his trip when he was passing through Texas, is now officially the first dog to walk around the world.

When Turcich left Haddon Township in 2015, it was the day before his 26th birthday. He's now 33 and he's heading home.

He documented his adventures on social media, calling his journey "The World Walk."

"It's been seven years of walking and 28,000 miles and 38 countries," Turcich says. "I'm a very changed person. I can't even imagine who I was back then. It's so far away from who I am now."

When he lost a young friend as a teenager, Turcich says he was inspired to live every day to the fullest.

With the help of sponsors like Philadelphia Sign, he spent these past seven years experiencing everything from joy to danger.

He will share his stories in his next adventure: a book. As for Savannah, he says the pup is seven years old now and retiring after this.