Camden County, NJ

New Jersey man, dog return home after 7-year, 28,000-mile walk around the world

 3 days ago

For the past seven years, a Camden County man has walked across the globe.

Tom Turcich's lengthy trek wrapped up in late May as he returned home with a world of experience and stories.

Despite the grueling nature of his walk, Turcich didn't make history. But his walking companion did.

Savannah, the retriever he adopted early in his trip when he was passing through Texas, is now officially the first dog to walk around the world.

When Turcich left Haddon Township in 2015, it was the day before his 26th birthday. He's now 33 and he's heading home.

He documented his adventures on social media, calling his journey "The World Walk."

"It's been seven years of walking and 28,000 miles and 38 countries," Turcich says. "I'm a very changed person. I can't even imagine who I was back then. It's so far away from who I am now."

When he lost a young friend as a teenager, Turcich says he was inspired to live every day to the fullest.

With the help of sponsors like Philadelphia Sign, he spent these past seven years experiencing everything from joy to danger.

He will share his stories in his next adventure: a book. As for Savannah, he says the pup is seven years old now and retiring after this.

jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Explore a beautiful island with a surprising backstory

The Delaware River has many islands throughout, but one island in New Jersey set the historical precedence for the current United States public education system. Burlington Island, located between Bristol, Pa. and Burlington, N.J., was originally known by the natives as Matinicunk (which translates to “Island of Pines”) Island. It has approximately 300 acres of land and many layers of intriguing history.
camdencounty.com

Rabid Groundhog Confirmed in Cherry Hill

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a groundhog removed from a yard in Cherry Hill has tested positive for rabies. On May 31, a groundhog was killed by a family dog...
CAMDEN, NJ
Brooklyn Muse

New Jersey Registered Animal Rescue Organizations 2022

New Jersey has a plethora of registered animal rescue organizations that service pets within each county. The county groups have a diverse variety of pets and requirements for individual adoptions. The following is a 2022 current list to assist you with rescuing pets in need.
