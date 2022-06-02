ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Southern Boone baseball wins first-ever state championship

By Nathalie Jones
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Southern Boone baseball team captured a state championship for the first time in program history with a 8-3 win over Logan-Rogersville on Thursday. SOBOCO finishes...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Baseball Bears fall to Oklahoma State, will play GCU Saturday

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State opened its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance Friday with a 10-5 loss at No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State in front of 5,712 fans at O’Brate Stadium. The Bears (30-28) got extra-base hits from five different players to give them 230 on the season, the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
rockmnation.com

Is Isiaih Mosley a realistic option?

It was just last weekend where I posted about one of Cuonzo Martin’s biggest mistake might have been not signing Isiaih Mosley. Last week, Mosely seemed focused on landing at either Mississippi State, or possibly Kansas or Texas Tech, maybe Georgia Tech... Missouri had made an initial call and were told Mosley was looking elsewhere.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Clarinda A's run rule Jefferson City, stay undefeated

(Jefferson City) -- The Clarinda A's got a shutout victory over Jefferson City on Friday night. The A's won 10-0 in seven innings over the Renegades in the first part of a double header between the two teams. With the victory, Clarinda moves to 3-0 so far this season. The...
CLARINDA, IA
939theeagle.com

Mizzou football’s new indoor practice facility is on schedule for 2023

The University of Missouri says Mizzou football’s new indoor practice facility in Columbia is on schedule and is expected to be completed next summer. Construction began last fall on the $33-million facility, which is being funded through private donations. It’s located next to Faurot Field’s $98-million south end zone complex. It will be called the Stephens indoor facility, for Brad Stephens and his wife Rachel Cohen Stephens. The Mizzou graduates have made numerous cash and in-kind contributions.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Sports
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
Ozark, MO
Sports
kolomkobir.com

Missouri fisherman takes the lead in the BFL

HOT SPRINGS – Conor Cunningham of Springfield, Missouri, makes a big lead after the first round of the All-American Phoenix Bass Fishing League Championships Thursday in Lake Hamilton. The tournament, which Hot Springs is hosting for the record sixth time, features the 49th best boaters and the 49th best...
LAKE HAMILTON, AR
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Wild Pitch#Southern Boone#Kmiz#Soboco
mymoinfo.com

Two Stunners at Missouri Lottery Commission Meeting

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Lottery Commission met Thursday in Jefferson City and it brought forth two pieces of bad news. The first is the executive director of the state lottery officially turned in her letter of resignation. Lance Mayfield of Viburnum is the chairman of the lottery commission. He says...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Snake leads to thousands losing power near Mountain View

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands in Howell County went without power Saturday morning, discovered to be the work of a snake. At around 10:40 a.m., 1,246 members in the Trask area between Willow Springs and Mountain View had reported losing power. During investigation by power crews, it was discovered a snake had made its way into […]
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
Columbia Missourian

Floretta Be Xtra wins Pride Fest's first Youth Pageant

The Pride Fest held the first Youth Pageant on Friday at the Blue Note. The event is for supporting LGBTQIA+ youth by letting them have the chance to preform on stage and compete for the title of Jr. Pride Royalty. At the end of the night, Floretta Be Xtra won the title of 2022 Youth Pageant Royalty.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man agrees to pay restitution of almost $800K to defrauded investors

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division issued a consent order against Steri Med Solutions LLC and David Edward Fenton, DVM. Fenton, a Columbia, Missouri resident, has agreed to pay $635,592.33 in restitution including interest, and $139,000 to the Missouri Secretary of State Investor Education Protection Fund, which includes investigation costs of $20,000.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy