Who’s ready for another episode of Impact Wrestling? Last week we saw the continued build to Slammiversary between Eric Young and Josh Alexander in their six man tag main event. I’m sure these two aren’t done with each other and will look to gain the upper hand as the PPV comes closer. We also saw Rich Swann call out Mathew Rehwoldt and tonight he’s going to get that match. We’ll also see Kenny King take on Blake Christian after Blake challenged Kenny for his Ultimate X spot. All this and more on tap for tonight’s episode of impact.

