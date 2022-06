WICHITA, Kan. — Willie Nelson was on the road again, and the country music legend showed he could still draw a crowd. Nelson, 89, took to the stage at the Wichita Riverfest on Saturday, KSNW-TV reported. Nelson and his band performed at Kennedy Plaza in the Kansas city, and Wichita police estimated more than 50,000 people were in attendance, The Wichita Eagle reported.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO