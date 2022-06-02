Walmart recalls over-the-counter pain meds that have a drug not mentioned on the labels

Walmart recalled all lots of four varieties of Artri Ajo King Joint Supplements sold on Walmart.com because the FDA found diclofenac, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, in the pain medication but not declared on the label.

Sellers Innovacion Naturals and PDX Supply Warehouse market the supplements, made in Mexico, as providing relief from arthritis, muscle pain, osteoporosis, even bone cancer.

If this sounds familiar, the FDA issued a Do Not Use warning for several drugs in the Artri Ajo King family in April because they contained undeclared drugs, diclofenac among them.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs, the recall notice states, “may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines.

“This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID- containing products.”

One of the Artri Ajo King “dietary supplements” recalled by Walmart FDA

This recall covers:

▪ Artri King Ortiga Omega 3 Joint Support Supplement ArtriKing Nettle Glucosamine Curcumin, 100-count bottles;

▪ Artri Ajo King Enhanced Ortiga Omega 3 Curuma Joint Supplement Nettle Glucosamine Tablets, 100-count bottles:

One of the Artri King products recalled by Walmart FDA

▪ ArtriKing Ortiga y Omega 3 Suplemento Alimenticio, 100-count bottles, two-pack;

▪ Authentic! Artri King Ortiga Omega 3 Joint Supprt Supplement ArtriKing Nettle, 100-count bottles.

One of hte Artri Ajo King products recalled by Walmart FDA

An Artri King product recalled by Walmart FDA

If you have questions about this recall, contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 (option No. 1), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, or going to Walmart’s online help center .

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.