ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp win over Amber Heard is ‘fueling’ his plan to sue media for defamation

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5Qk0_0fyci2J100

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp ’s victory over Amber Heard in court is “fueling” his own plans to file defamation suits.

In August 2020, Mr Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake .

He was acquitted in November 2021 of five charges, including first-degree homicide.

Mr Rittenhouse and his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, have accused a number of individuals and media outlets of “defaming” him.

Following the verdict in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard case on Wednesday, Mr Rittenhouse quoted Mr Depp’s statement, tweeting: “The jury gave me my life back,” and “Truth never perishes”.

Mr Rittenhouse added: “I felt that!”, then: “Congratulations to Johnny and his team on his defamation suit.”

In a later tweet, he wrote: “I have a new announcement coming soon about my defamation cases, keep an eye on Fox News and TMAP.org for more this week.

“Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!”

Following his own trial, Mr Rittenhouse launched an initiative called The Media Accountability Project to fundraise money to sue politicians, celebrities, and athletes who called him a “murderer”, despite his acquittal on all charges, and a “white supremacist”.

He also said he may sue media organisations.

Among those he mentioned who are “on the list” during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight in February 2022 were Whoopi Goldberg of The View , and Cenk Uygur of the Young Turks.

Mr Rittenhouse previously said he would sue President Joe Biden for defamation over a tweet sent shortly after the shooting that included a video denouncing then-president Donald Trump for not calling white supremacists and other far-right groups. The video included a still of Mr Rittenhouse.

Since his trial, Mr Rittenhouse has been lauded by many figures on the right, including former President Trump, whom he visited at Mar-a-Lago, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wants to present him with a medal.

Comments / 202

Adrianna DeClaremont
2d ago

His 15 minutes of fame was enough for him, he's looking for more attention. I'm sure he's being pushed and coached by his new right wing "friends".

Reply(24)
29
Darnell Parr
2d ago

ok he was 17 years old when he did the crime.how did a 17 year get a gun he was not to have in the first place? his mother drove him there,with a gun.if his mother would not have drove him there and guve him a gun,this would not have happen.his mother should be sued.

Reply(26)
28
albert cabrera
3d ago

What is he suing for he got away with it. Just stay low key and stay off of Fox News before there is more trouble for you.

Reply(11)
26
Related
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cenk Uygur
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Fox News
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
americanmilitarynews.com

Rittenhouse hires Sandmann lawyer, plans to file 10 defamation lawsuits

Kyle Rittenhouse has hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer who represented Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann in his defamation lawsuits against NBC-Universal, CNN and the Washington Post. McMurtry said this week he expects Rittenhouse will have “at least 10” defamation lawsuits against prominent figures and companies – including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg – for their comments about the exonerated teen.
LAW
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy