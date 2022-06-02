Two workers trapped in coal pile at Pueblo power plant found dead

DENVER – Two contractors working at the Comanche Generating Station power plant in Pueblo were found dead Thursday afternoon several hours after they were trapped in a coal pile, according to our news partners at KOAA in Colorado Springs.

A Pueblo Fire Department spokesperson confirmed search and rescue crews had found the bodies of the two men in their 20s sometime after 3 p.m. and the coroner was working to notify their next-of-kin, KOAA reported.

The Pueblo Police Department said there was a reported “landslide” at the coal pile, which was called in at 8:40 a.m. Thursday. The two people who were trapped were subcontractors for Xcel Energy working for a company called Savage, police said.

The department said earlier in the day Thursday that a Pueblo Fire technical rescue team was at the site and working to rescue the two people. Two ambulances were at the scene as of 2 p.m. and two emergency medical helicopters had been ordered.

KOAA reported the two men were found below about 60 feet of coal and an investigation was underway into how the collapse happened and the men were trapped.

Police said other Pueblo County agencies were on standby to respond if needed.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.