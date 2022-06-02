Obituary: Earl Poe, 80

POE

Earl Poe, 80, of White Sulphur Springs, WV, was reunited with the love of his life on May 28, 2022. His beloved wife of thirty-seven years, Joyce Poe, passed in 2018.

Born, October 25, 1941, in Renick, WV, he was the son of the late Carl and Belva Poe. After finishing high school, Earl joined the Army. Following being honorably discharged, he moved to West Point, PA and worked as a manager for Pullman Trailmobile and later became President of the union.

He moved back to West Virginia in the early 1980s, finishing his career in 2009 at The Greenbrier as a Fly-Fishing Guide. Earl was an avid fisherman and was a mentor to many over the years. He was also known to have a green thumb, growing the most beautiful flowers. He took much pride in his yard.

Including his parents and wife, Earl was preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Paulin; brother, Emanuel Poe; stepdaughter, Rolaina Spadaro; granddaughter, Rochelle McMillion; and nephews, Mike and Bill Poe and Dwight Paulin.

Left to cherish his memory is his “Million Dollar” dog, Rascal; stepdaughters, Rejetta Church (Rickie) and Renetha Dove (Larry); stepson, Bobby McMillion (Chrissy); grandchildren, Amanda Kersey, Brian and Arenda Dalton, David Sharp, and Josh McMillion; several great-grandchildren; nieces, Camilla Sizemore, Linda and Pamela Paulin, and Drema Poe.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Scott officiating. Burial will follow in the Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Saturday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

