Saturday Heartland Cruisers Rod Run Moves to Bruner Auto in Early

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the rain received Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and the possibility of more rain on Friday, the 46th Heartland Cruisers Rod Run Car Show has been moved from Riverside Park to the Bruner Auto Group facility...

www.koxe.com

colemantoday.com

West Texas Fair and Rodeo Court To Take Part in Coleman PRCA Rodeo Week Festivities

During rodeo week in Coleman, you can find rodeo royalty helping at many events! The Coleman Rodeo Queen, Tessa Arnold, along with the West Texas Fair and Rodeo Court, Loren Moreno (Queen), Brylee Deaver (Teen Miss), & Hayden Slagle (Junior Miss), will be helping at Mutton Bustin’ each night and running some of our sponsor flags with the Coleman County Cowgirls throughout the weekend! Saturday morning you can watch them in the parade at 10:00 am and right after you can run over and find them in person at the Kids Rodeo at 11:00 am on the Courthouse Lawn! They love to take pictures and want to say hello to all the Coleman Rodeo fans and future cowgirls.
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rumor Mill: Will San Angelo Get an Abuelo's?

SAN ANGELO – Is Abuelo's coming to San Angelo? On Thursday, Jun. 3, it was announced that San Angelo would be getting a new restaurant at the Sunset Mall. For more see: Popular Steak House Coming to San Angelo Soon With the announcement of LongHorn Steakhouse making its way to San Angelo the rumor mill began churning. People began throwing out hopes of a Cheesecake Factory, taco places like Taco Casa and Taco Villa, and even the return of Arby's. But one rumor seemed to have more momentum than the rest. It was rumored that an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant would be joining the new shopping…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend calendar of events, June 3-5

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "The Color Purple", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St. 8 p.m....
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular SteakHouse Coming to San Angelo Soon

SAN ANGELO, TX — An extremely popular steakhouse restaurant is making plans to open in San Angelo soon.  According to the City of San Angelo Building Permits Department, a building permit to construct a $2 million LongHorn Steakhouse has been submitted. The building is permitted in the 3900 block of West Loop 306 inside the Sunset Mall parking lot. San Angelo LIVE! reached out to the mall but they could not comment on the issue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

KTXS news reporter, producers, rescue lost family of puppies while working on story

ABILENE, Texas — The day started out just like any other for the news team at KTXS, until it got a little muddy... and a little furry. KTXS news reporter Marley Malenfant was out on a story with two of the KTXS producers; Shayla Hudson and Sarah Burns Friday morning at the Taylor County Health Department in Abilene when they ran in to a group of lost dogs while leaving an interview.
Texoma's Homepage

Dwight Yoakam cancels concert in Graham due to illness

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a non-COVID-related illness, Dwight Yoakam has canceled Saturday’s concert at the Food Truck Championship of Texas. The two time Grammy winning country artist announced the cancelation around 5 p.m. Friday evening on Facebook. Yoakam was set to perform at the Young County Arena. “Dear Dwight Yoakam Fans, due to a […]
GRAHAM, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Connection With the Uvalde Tragedy Impacts a Broken Family With Broken Hearts

SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde. “I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said. Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
SAN ANGELO, TX
wbap.com

Storm Complex at Abilene approaching DFW

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON…. AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT.. TOMORROW…PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY…WITH ISOLATED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ANY TIME. HIGH NEAR 88 / LOW NEAR 70. WINDS SOUTHEAST 10-15 MPH. SUNDAY…SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WINDY AND WARMER.. HIGH NEAR 94 / LOW NEAR 75. WINDS...
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodbye San Angelo and the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, TX -- Throughout my time at San Angelo LIVE, I’ve had the honor of highlighting some of the most memorable people and events in San Angelo and the Concho Valley. My time spent with San Angelo’s leader in news has allowed me to explore creativity that I thought I never had which has placed me in position to return to my roots of television broadcasting where I was first introduced to content creation almost 15 years ago.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

James Henry Smith, 76, of Brady

Funeral service for James Henry Smith, 76 of Brady, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BRADY, TX

