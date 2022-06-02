ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber alerts on Instagram

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Meta Public Policy Manager Kate Randle about Instagram’s partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to use the social media platform as a new Amber Alert tool.

Meta, formally Facebook, has had a partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since 2015 to launch amber alerts on Facebook.

