Here’s a Friday Fishing Funny that involves a bass and a frog for you thanks to Nebraska Game and Parks on Twitter:. “Seth Kozak & Cade Richards were fishing near Lincoln when Seth reeled in this surprise! The bass was dining on bullfrog when he decided to take the line bait as well. The bass was released at which point the frog hopped out and lived to see another day ” – Jessica Richards.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO