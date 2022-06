Chase Purdy turned in a season-best effort at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) on Saturday afternoon which resulted in a 10th-place result, his best finish of the 2022 season. The driver of the No. 61 AISIN Toyota Tundra TRD Pro earned the ninth-most points of all drivers in the field and gained three positions in the championship standings. Last season, Purdy earned his career-best finish at WWTR and followed that up with his third top-15 finish in the last three races.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO