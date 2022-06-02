ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials prepare for annual herbicide application

By Patrick Varine
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestmoreland Heritage Trail officials will delay applying herbicide to the woods along the trail until after a festival this weekend. “We posted signs last Friday to perhaps do the spraying this week,” said trail president Stan Rudge. “But our maintenance chairman had forgotten about the Trail Towns Festival happening, so we’re...

Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 3-5

The SHU Dance Academy will present end-of-semester recitals this weekend in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. The schedule includes a showcase of solos, duets and trios, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Formal Dancers Division performances, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Young Dancers Division performances, 3 p.m. Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey unveils plan to combat city violence

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Friday unveiled a plan that aims to reduce violence across the city. “It is time to address the violence as a public health crisis that is treatable and preventable,” Gainey said during a news conference at a community garden in Beltzhoover. High-profile violent incidents...
PITTSBURGH, PA

