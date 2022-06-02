Decorative “alumni” clock installed by entrance of Taft High School

★★★★★ If you enjoy fine dining with a special flair ( and affordable prices), look no further that the Northwest corner of Clark and Fullerton, where you will find a little bit of Italy has been delivered. Whether you dine inside in their spacious dining room, their cozy cocktail lounge or their veranda overlooking the Clark Street activity, you will find a great staff waiting to make your evening special as well as a menu that will bring a smile to your face and complete satisfaction to your taste buds. They also have a marvelous outdoor seating area below street level where you will truly feel that you have escaped from the hub-bub of the city to a place of happiness, quiet and delicious dining.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO