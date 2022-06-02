ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorative “alumni” clock installed by entrance of Taft High School

Cover picture for the articleA recently installed antique-looking clock greets visitors to Taft High School when using the main entrance at 6530 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The decorative clock, featuring “Taft blue” is located in an area that principal Mark Grishaber hopes to turn into a quad, similar to the outdoor...

evanstonroundtable.com

Jennifer’s Edibles: Soul Food with a Twist expands and celebrates five years

There is a spacious new dining room at Jennifer’s Edibles: Soul Food with a Twist, located at 1623 Simpson St. The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a re-opening and start of the restaurant’s fifth anniversary Customer Appreciation Weekend, which concludes on Sunday with a Jazz Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jennifer’s Edibles Feeding the Community that owner Jennifer Eason founded during the pandemic to feed Evanstonians in need.
honestcolumnist.com

Landmarks: A North Sider who embraced life in Pullman becomes national monument’s newest park ranger

Lisa Burback lived in a Chicago Bungalow growing up on Chicago’s North Side, learning over those formative years it was more than just a roof over her head. “My dad made sure I understood how special it was that we had that kind of house,” she said. “He pointed out changes that previous owners had made, and said it’s our job to take care of it before handing it off to the next owners.”
CHICAGO, IL
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago’s Best Outdoor Summer Festivals: Fun Music, Food, Dance

Joyful pleasures and summer treasures are already in the air! Across the United States, peak festival season kicks off now. In Chicago — the mecca of music, food, drink, crafts, art, dance — its 2022 outdoor festivities have kicked into high gear. Over the next three months, more than two dozen major events, as well as dozens of community fairs and festivities, salute the colossal cultural and culinary talents of Windy City. It can be pleasantly dizzying to choose from so many mind-blowing activities, great must-sees and free entertainment. Check out Choose Chicago for exciting programming, as well as other useful details for planning your trip. Presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the full program is at MillenniumPark.org. Here’s the lowdown on a handful of favorite highlights.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Loyola University gifted $100M — largest donation in school’s history

CHICAGO — Loyola University received the single largest donation in its 150-year history, the school announced Friday.   $100 million dollars of scholarships are directed to Black, Latino and first generation students from ethnically and racially diverse families. The gift provides scholarships and support services for promising, underrepresented students. It is for students who, in […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Enjoy Outdoor Shopping, Food, Live Music In South Chicago Saturday

SOUTH CHICAGO — The city’s Chicago Alfresco Program kicks off in South Chicago this weekend. Local vendors will be selling cultural clothes and items, jewelry, customized housewares, art and more 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 89th Street and Commercial Avenue. There will be a DJ and free food from local restaurants including African Palace, Panaderia Marzeya and others.
CHICAGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Pequod’s Pizza- something special- something different!

When it comes to pan pizza, Chicago is known for Unos, Dues, Giordanos, Lou Malnati’s and the list goes on and on. Recently we became aware of the magic of a Morton Grove Pizzeria called Pequod’s Pizza. They have been there for generations and somehow, with all my running around I never went to this spot that has been in Morton Grove for eons. Their “pan Pizza” is different from all the others. The crust is caramelized cheese and is powerful. The taste is amazing and makes this the best pan pizza in Chicago ( my opinion).
CHICAGO, IL
William Howard Taft
vopf.com

Park Forest remembers Bonita Dillard

Former Park Forest Trustee Bonita Dillard, who served from 1999 to 2013, has passed. Dillard, a resident of Park Forest for over 50 years, was one of the first African-American women to serve on the Park Forest Board of Trustees when she was appointed to fill a vacancy in 1999. Trustee Dillard was elected by Park Forest citizens in 2000. She was subsequently re-elected in 2003, 2006 and 2009.
PARK FOREST, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Casati’s Modern Italian Restaurant-A Lincoln Park “destination”

★★★★★ If you enjoy fine dining with a special flair ( and affordable prices), look no further that the Northwest corner of Clark and Fullerton, where you will find a little bit of Italy has been delivered. Whether you dine inside in their spacious dining room, their cozy cocktail lounge or their veranda overlooking the Clark Street activity, you will find a great staff waiting to make your evening special as well as a menu that will bring a smile to your face and complete satisfaction to your taste buds. They also have a marvelous outdoor seating area below street level where you will truly feel that you have escaped from the hub-bub of the city to a place of happiness, quiet and delicious dining.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Jackson Park Highlands Garage Sale Returns This Weekend With Its ‘Largest Sale In A Decade’

SOUTH SHORE — A neighborhood garage sale that’s been a South Shore tradition for more than 40 years returns this weekend for the first time from a pandemic hiatus. Jackson Park Highlands residents will hold garage sales 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday on the 6700-7000 blocks of Cregier, Constance, Bennett and Euclid avenues. About 35 neighbors will sell their wares during the one-day event.
CHICAGO, IL
#The Clocks#Clock#Decorative#Highschool#Taft High School#Victorian
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

New Outdoor Entertainment Venue The Lot Launches with Taste of Highland Park June 24-25

Highland Park's The Lot joins the Community with Taste of Highland Park June 24-25 **No compensation was received for this post. All opinions are 100% my own. Food festivals and live music are truly the hallmarks of summer here in the Chicago suburbs. The Lot in Highland Park, a new alfresco dining location at the corner of Central and St. Johns, promises to provide quite the festive community venue for summer events. Additionally, The Lot is set to be a dynamic outdoor event location with events set through December.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Hadiya Pendleton to be remembered at Wear Orange Weekend

CHICAGO — The life of a young teenage girl who was shot a killed in a park nine years ago is being remembered this weekend. Since losing her, Hadiya Pendleton’s parents have become activists. On Saturday her parents will honor her and other victims of gun violence with a Wear Orange event at Hadiya Pendleton […]
CHICAGO, IL
internewscast.com

Family of Chicago girls missing 21 years not giving up hope

When a person goes missing, their loved ones are left with the agonizing void of having something ripped away from them. Imagine the emotions involved if it was two young sisters who vanished at the same time. That’s what authorities say happened 21 years ago to a Chicago family. Tionda...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Officials consider legacy program to help retain longstanding Evanston businesses

Evanston officials moved forward this week on a proposal that would recognize the special character of longstanding businesses by creating a program to ensure they can remain in the city. Members of the city’s Economic Development Committee strongly backed the city staff’s proposed Legacy Business Program at the committee’s Tuesday,...

