AUSTIN, Texas — “Scrubs” actress Sarah Chalke got stuck in an elevator during the ATX TV Festival on Saturday while on her way to meet up with the cast of the hit series. While explaining how her real-life unlucky streaks mimic those of her character Elliot Reid, Chalke revealed the incident, which occurred right when she landed in Austin, Texas, over the weekend. “I was getting on the elevator to go meet everybody thinking, ‘What an uneventful journey, I do not have a travel story,’ and I got in elevator and I got stuck in it,” she told the crowd during the...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO