Teralta West house fire displaces four residents

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Teralta West-area house fire displaced four residents Thursday, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze in the 4100 block of 43rd Street erupted for unknown reasons about 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to confine the flames to a single bedroom and had the fire under control within about 20 minutes, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the house, all adults, arrange for emergency shelter.

