1938 gas pumps returned to former glory

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society has been working to restore the former Dodge/Plymouth Service Station to its 1938 design.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned. During the...
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment.
The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m.
About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says repairs to an off ramp of Highway 169 are nearing completion. MNDOT says the Highway 169 northbound off ramp to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato/North Mankato is expected to open to traffic on Saturday, June 4 by 6 p.m.
Originally published June 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post.
Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.”
Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived.
Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
Mankato High School students graduate after an extraordinary 4-year experience. North Star Aviation working to eliminate pilot shortage. KEYC News Now 10 PM Forecast. Updated: 19 hours ago. Joshua Eckl with the latest on the weekend forecast.
(Willmar MN-) The south shoulder on the Willmar Avenue Bridge over the Highway 71/23 Bypass is closed after the bridge was hit by a piece of farm machinery Tuesday afternoon. Jason Miller, Minnesota Department of Transportation Bridge Supervisor and Inspector, checked out the bridge and the roadway after the bridge was hit by a John Deere Field Cultivator being pulled by an implement dealer. Miller says they made it about halfway under the bridge before it hit the south-facing facia beam and bent the girder and a flange. The collision caused the southbound lane of the bypass to be closed for several hours while they cleaned up the wreckage.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Volunteers serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures, that is the motto for the Civil Air Patrol. The Civil Air Patrol has been serving the country since 1941. “We train cadets and seniors to coordinate with first responders to help in emergency situations,” Mankato Composite...
This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka.
The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened.
No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fresh peaches and pecans lured Mankato residents out of their homes today, all thanks to the Fruit Truck- “Come and get your peaches,” cashier for the Fruit Truck Alexis Kramer cheered. - a family owned and operated business, passionate about bringing fresh fruit, from...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night, then drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling 911.
Officers found him on the 6400 block of Zane Avenue North just after 11 p.m.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said his gunshot wound was not life-threatening. He was hospitalized.
The Minneapolis Police Department is handling the investigation.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the rain, the Mankato Brewery hosted its fourth local barbecue cook-off competition and second Ribfest-beer release party. The event had plenty of charcoal, craft beer, smoked meats, and rock music at every turn. “This is kind of our way to kick off the celebration for...
A man and four children were rescued from the water after a barge smashed into their boat on the Mississippi River in Red Wing on Friday. It happened at about 5:48 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting that a 45-year-old man and four children were thrown into the water during the collision.
There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A semi and a car collided in Le Sueur County, killing a man in his 40s on Thursday morning.
According to the state patrol, the semi was going south on Highway 13, when it collided with a car driving north. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.
Joshua Almendinger, 40, of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
The woman driving the semi was uninjured.
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just like everything else in the world, there is a shortage on pilots. North Star Aviation and the Minnesota State University Mankato Aviation program is trying to combat that. North Star Aviation’s freshman classes usually consist of 150 students. After graduation, most are hired by...
