Lewisville, TX

Woman swept away, killed by floodwaters that broke husband’s legs in North Texas ravine

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A woman died after she was swept away by floodwaters in a ravine Wednesday in Lewisville, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was riding bikes with her husband in a ravine off Fox Avenue, near Creekside Drive, when an afternoon storm brought rising waters that filled the ravine, WFAA reported. The man said the floodwaters swept away his wife and his bike and, as he was trying to get away from the water, he broke his legs, according to Lewisville city officials.

The man was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, but Lewisville and Carrollton fire and rescue crews found the woman’s body around 6 p.m. in the brush and trees on a riverbed, near the 400 block of Misty Lane, according to WFAA.

Her body was found more than a mile downstream, about two hours after she was swept away, KRLD NewsRadio reported.

Lewisville was one of the main areas for rainfall in this week’s storms , receiving nearly 5 inches of rain Wednesday and early Thursday.

WFAA reported that was the highest rainfall total across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

