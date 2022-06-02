ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Charles and Camilla appear in special jubilee episode of EastEnders

By Tom Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfdah_0fyceW1o00

Prince Charles and Camilla have appeared in a special episode of EastEnders to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The royal couple’s unlikely cameo appeared to stun the residents of Albert Square when they were announced as guests of honour at a street party organised by Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer.

During the episode, Charles and Camilla were given a tour of fictional east London suburb Walford and were introduced to some of the long-running BBC soap’s characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGvbm_0fyceW1o00
Charles and Camilla took part in the street party scene. Photograph: BBC/PA

In somewhat stilted scenes, the Prince of Wales met fruit and veg stall owner Martin Fowler, chatting briefly about his admiration for London markets.

“That’s the wonderful thing about London, all the different markets and stalls where people inherit them over the generations,” Charles said.

He also told Frankie Lewis, played by the Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, that “you lip-read very well” before meeting other residents of the square.

EastEnders stalwart Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker, even managed to tempt Charles and Camilla to a “tipple” of rum, prompting Charles to quip: “I thought you’d never ask.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall tied a ribbon to commemorate “all the victims of domestic abuse” during her appearance in Thursday night’s episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgUPY_0fyceW1o00
Charles and Camilla met the residents of Albert Square. Photograph: BBC/PA

In the poignant scene Camilla was introduced to Karen Taylor, played by Lorraine Stanley, whose on-screen daughter Chantelle Atkins was murdered in a domestic abuse storyline.

The duchess took a purple ribbon and tied it around a tree in her memory, adding: “It’s very important that she is remembered. My heart goes out to you, I know a lot of people who have lost children.”

The platinum jubilee visit by Charles and Camilla is not the first time royalty has graced Albert Square. In 2001, the Queen visited the EastEnders set, where she stepped behind the bar at the Queen Vic and strolled around Albert Square and through the street market, meeting stars of the show.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudolph Walker
Person
Lorraine Stanley
Person
Danny Dyer
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

Tom Cruise ‘caused absolute chaos’ at Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, says Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has claimed that Tom Cruise “caused chaos” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday (15 May).The Mission: Impossible star appeared at the event, which was filmed as a special for ITV as part of a programme to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.Cruise was one of several celebrities to feature in the special, speaking with Schofield and Julie Etchingham, who acted as presenters.During his regular appearance on This Morning on Monday (16 May), Schofield recalled the commotion that accompanied Cruise’s entrance.“He caused absolute chaos in Windsor because he decided to walk to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Domestic Violence#British Royal Family#Bbc Pa
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Queen leaves Prince Philip's walking stick at home as she opts for staghorn cane for Jubilee celebrations (but hands it off and manages to walk unaided!)

The Queen left Prince Philip's walking stick at home last night in favour of a stag horn mobility aid as she enjoyed the first of the jubilee celebrations at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, 96, opted for a light blue dress with grey pashmina to watch the watched all-star line-up including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins perform at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Using Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee As An Opportunity To Reconcile With Royal Family? Prince William Allegedly Not On Board

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June. There are reports claiming that the couple will also bring their children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, along with them. However, it has also been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t join the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
NFL
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy