The Long Beach Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Saturday, June 4 to discourage people from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police announced Thursday afternoon .

The checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. somewhere in the city’s East Patrol Division, which covers most of the city east of Cherry Avenue. According to the LBPD, checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” according to the LBPD.

At the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs including prescription medication and marijuana, police said.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sergeant Steve Smock said. “We are still out there looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is still dangerous.”

Drivers charged with operating a vehicle while impaired face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The post Long Beach police schedule DUI checkpoint for Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post .