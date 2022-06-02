ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Weekend lane closures to happen on I-24 in Nashville this weekend

NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed5Ee_0fyceENy00

The Tennessee Department of Transportation workers will conduct a double lane closure on Interstate 24 in both directions this weekend in Nashville.

Two lanes will close from mile marker 58 to 59. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday. Up to three lanes could be closed for brief periods, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.

Crews will be conducting bridge work, which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

Officials searching for possible missing kayaker on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management are conducting a search for a possible missing person on Percy Priest Lake on Sunday. Emergency Communications received a call around 10:15 a.m. from someone who found a kayak with a prosthetic leg and cane, but no...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One injured in Trinity Lane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suffered serious injuries after the Cadillac he was driving crashed into a semi-truck on Trinity Lane Sunday morning, according to Metro Police. Police said the semi-truck was turning left onto Trinity Lane around 11 a.m. Witnesses said the Cadillac was traveling east on Trinity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 24#Travel Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSMV

1 dead, 1 injured in Friday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver was killed Friday night after losing control of his car. Metro Nashville Police said Michael S. Harmon, 30, of Madison, was driving his Chrysler 300 sedan north with his 24-year-old passenger on Whites Creek pike near the Robertson County line. According to investigators, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Rutherford County. Mark your calendars for the 30th Annual Secret Garden Party as the community comes together to celebrate the Discovery Center’s 35th birthday! The Garden Party will take place this Friday at the Northwoods home of Sharon and Dr. Murali Kolli. This much anticipated event is always one of the most elegant summer soirees in the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy