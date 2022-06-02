ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers add lefty Caleb Ferguson, option righty Michael Grove

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpOmb_0fyce5Wg00

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-hander Caleb Ferguson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and optioned right-hander Michael Grove.

Ferguson, 25, had a scoreless inning on May 16 in his first stint with the Dodgers this season. The outing marked his return from Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

In parts of four seasons with the Dodgers, Ferguson is 10-5 with a 3.89 ERA over 97 appearances (six starts).

Grove, 25, made his major league debut May 15 and gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings at Pittsburgh, but none of the runs were earned. He was recalled for a second time and gave up three runs in an inning at home to the Pirates on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets have disgusting complaint about Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are below MLB standards, Puma adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Caleb Ferguson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Blue Jays#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Il Boston#Nba Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy