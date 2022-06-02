ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Student chalk art on display at Righetti High School

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
Student art is on display once again at Righetti High School in Santa Maria.

Following a three-year break, more than 100 students worked to created 25 pieces of chalk art on the campus’s sidewalk.

Students at the school are able to enjoy the artwork while walking through campus.

"I like it a lot. Like, there are so many people coming by saying they're going to do it next year and stuff, so it’s really nice to inspire some people to come out more,” said sophomore Jena Veverodarte.

Students were able to choose what they drew as part of the voluntary, extra-curricular activity. The only requirement was that they use bright colors.

