Coach Speak: Elite Georgia safety 'ecstatic' about Clemson offer

In search of more details on the new safety offer that Clemson handed out Wednesday, The Clemson Insider spoke with the head coach of Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) four-star Noah Dixon.

Tanner Glisson spoke at length with TCI Wednesday afternoon about Dixon, whom Rivals considers to be the No. 5 safety and the nation’s No. 84 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2024.

“First of all, we kind of knew this was coming, so it did not surprise us,” Glisson said. “Based on how we’ve done business with Clemson in the past, this is not new to us. Sometimes it takes a little while for the 2024s to be offered and their target date to offer him was always June 1.

“We were excited to get it. Noah, it wasn’t typical of him to be as excited as he was. He’s pretty much a low-key, even-keel guy, but he was very, very excited about the offer. That’s saying a whole lot about where people stand in my book with him. He’s almost got an offer from everybody in the country, so to get one from Clemson today and him to be as ecstatic as he was, kind of leads me to believe where Clemson ranks up on his priority list.”

Dixon will be back at Clemson on June 11.

Even though he’s already earned the offer, Dixon will be participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp next Saturday, according to Glisson.

“We had some very blunt conversations with the Clemson staff and they led us to believe that they were only offering a handful of 2024 safeties right now and this is a committable deal,” Glisson said. “So at any time he wants to commit, Clemson would accept his commitment.

“I think Noah and his family like the way that Clemson does business. For him to go up there and camp, he just wants to get better and he wants to get coached by those guys. And if that turns out to be where he goes, he wants to go ahead and start building that football relationship.”

That speaks to Dixon’s character.

“He’s a tremendous teammate and the captain of our team,” Glisson said. “He’s a quiet leader, he can be vocal when needed, but he’s just a kid that lives with so high expectations of himself. His family is just a really great family. He’s had two or three siblings that have graduated from Ivy League schools. He’s the total definition of a student-athlete.”

Glisson didn’t want to speak for Dixon, but he wanted to show that side of him and how serious he is about academics. Dixon will camp at each of Clemson, Georgia and Alabama. He’ll also travel to California in September, to see Stanford host Southern Cal this fall.

“He probably has offers from most teams in the country and I think Clemson is gonna be high up there, but also Stanford because of Stanford’s academics,” Glisson said. “I think Georgia and Alabama will probably be in there too.”

“I would think that Clemson’s right up there at the top, if not at the top,” he continued. “They had a really good time up there when they took his mama and they saw Coach (Dabo) Swinney and those guys. It was good.”