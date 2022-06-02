ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Suspects wanted for armed robbery at First Watch in Richmond County

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a popular restaurant in the area.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Sunday, May 29th at First Watch located at Crane Creek Drive.

Authorities say the subjects below are wanted for Armed Robbery, and that both subjects should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cg0n_0fycdZdm00
ALSO ON WJBF: Texas shooting highlights role of doors in school security plans

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the subjects, please contact Investigator Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 6

Southern Comfort
3d ago

Are you seriously making excuses for those thugs and justifying their actions?! First of all, there were armed robberies and burglaries before increased prices on gas and food. Second, too many places are desperately hiring and offering higher wages for good help. So not a job shortage, an employee shortage. Third, there is NO valid reason to hold up anything or anyone and you're a grown able-bodied man. Lastly, robberies and burglaries have contributed to higher priced products and services that we pay for. 👌

Reply
4
Skippy1099
3d ago

This is an inside job, Augusta can’t have anything nice. This place is always busy and they close at 2, so inside job.

Reply
3
Related
The Veracity Report

4 Shot, 1 Dead During East Macon Shooting

A Google Earth view of the 300 block of Jones Avenue in Macon, GAImage Screenshot by The Veracity Report via Google Earth. The shooting, which occurred at around 7:00 PM Saturday evening, is still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, who received a call at about that time, reporting shots fired at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue.
MACON, GA
wfxg.com

Coroner on scene at 5th Street Marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Augusta Fire Department, and the Richmond County Coroner's Office are all on the scene of the 5th Street Bridge. Augusta Fire Department says they received a call just before 8:00pm about an object in the water. The coroner was called to the scene and took over the investigation.
AUGUSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical shooting after shooting outside Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting late Saturday night outside a gas station. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting followed an altercation between two males outside Marathon, located at 3705 Irwinton Road. 29-year-old Royel Jordan is in critical condition....
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies man found at marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say they’ve positively identified the body found at the Riverwalk Marina on June 4th, as Brandon Alexander Mathis, 27 years old of Langdon Dr. The coroner’s office says the body appears to have been in the water for several days, he was pulled from...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
13WMAZ

1 dead, 3 injured in east Macon shooting: What we know

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead and three others injured. According to a news release, it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday. It says deputies received a call of shots fired at an abandoned home in the 300-block of Jones Avenue.
MACON, GA
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for Dominick Hopgood, who is wanted for Burglary in the 1st degree. The burglary occurred on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive on May 27th. He is known to frequent the Azalea Park and Augusta Estates area on Milledgeville Rd. If you have any information, please […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Violent Crime#First Watch#Armed Robbery
wfxg.com

Aiken County Coroner: Warrenville woman killed, suspect in critical condition

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a Warrenville woman was killed Friday evening and says the suspect turned the gun on himself. The victim is identified as 34-year old Lacey Toole. Toole was found in the front yard of her home and a man identified as her boyfriend was found suffering from what the coroner believes is a self-inflicted gunshot. He is at Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Information sought on suspects in armed robbery of Augusta café

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened earlier this week in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened Sunday at the First Watch café, 630 Crane Creek Drive, Suite 405. Authorities released photos of the pair...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxg.com

Aiken County Sheriff's Office responding to shooting

AIKEN COUNTY (WFXG)- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Pelzer St. in Warrenville Friday evening. Aiken County Deputies say the suspect shot the mother of his children before turning the gun on himself. The condition of the suspect and victim is unknown at this time.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 airlifted following head-on crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died following a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. along Highway 121. According to troopers, the driver of a Kia was traveling along Highway 121 when they crossed...
ACCIDENTS
WSAV News 3

Evans County man arrested on drug charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Evans County man has been arrested following a drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) with assistance from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release by the GBI, 52-year-old Richard Lee Williams has been charged with two counts of trafficking […]
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Brandon Alexander Mathis. Mathis was last seen June 2nd at 8:00 am leavinf his home on the 3600 block of Langdon Drive. He left the residence walking and his cell phone has been turned off. If you have any information, please contact […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

“That’s just a tragic situation that should’ve never happened.” Neighbors on Pelzer Street talk about the deadly shooting

Warenville, SC. (WJBF)- The investigation continues after a deadly shooting in Aiken County. Authorities say a man shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. “I was, uh, inside and I heard the shot, but I thought it was like fireworks and I was like ‘God, who is lighting off fireworks,’” Belinda […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

$30,000 reward offered in Burke County missing person case

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to solve a missing person case. Simon Powell has been missing for six years and the sheriff's office is still searching for him. Foul play is suspected in his disappearance. Now, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to his recovery.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy