Suspects wanted for armed robbery at First Watch in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a popular restaurant in the area.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Sunday, May 29th at First Watch located at Crane Creek Drive.

Authorities say the subjects below are wanted for Armed Robbery, and that both subjects should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the subjects, please contact Investigator Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

