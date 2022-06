KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Challenger, the bald eagle, is going to have a new home soon, along with other birds of prey after Project Eagle’s groundbreaking eight months ago. WATE 6 went back to see how things are going at the construction site. There’s a lot of activity on the 57 acres of land in […]

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO