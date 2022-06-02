ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MongoDB, Chewy rise; Ciena, Hewlett Packard Enterprise fall

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., up $10.22 to $198.86.

The No. 2 executive at Facebook's owner, Sheryl Sandberg, is stepping down.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down 82 cents to $14.96.

The information technology company cut its profit forecast for the year.

MongoDB Inc., up $44.89 to $286.70.

The database platform reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Elastic NV, up $11.68 to $73.62.

The software developer's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Microsoft Corp. up $2.16 to $274.58.

The software giant lagged the broader market after cutting its financial forecasts for the current quarter.

Pure Storage Inc. up $4.36 to $28.37.

The data storage company reported solid first-quarter earnings and gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Chewy Inc., up $5.69 to $29.18.

The online pet store's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Ciena Corp., down 67 cents to $50.68.

The developer of high-speed networking technology reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

