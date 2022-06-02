ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Experts Speak Out on Debunking Cotton Myths

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAkRl_0fycdPoW00

Click here to read the full article.

Transformers Foundation will update its cotton report annually, with the section on pesticides up for a rework this year.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Transparency’s Biggest Obstacles, According to Mills and Spinners

Click here to read the full article. Though traceability has become one of the denim supply chain’s top buzzwords, the industry still has a long way to go before it can achieve full transparency from farm to fabric. Much of the data provided encompasses information on garment manufacturers (tier 1), fabric weavers (tier 2) and yarn spinners (tier 3). Tier 4 data, which includes information on cotton farmers, is even more difficult to obtain. A new #WhoMadeMyCotton report from denim consultant Anne Oudard, Simply Suzette founder and sustainable denim specialist Ani Wells, and Cotton Diaries founder Mazria Lanfranchi gathered information from...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Avocado Exec Explains ‘Radical Transparency’ and ‘Farm-to-Bedroom’ Mantra

Click here to read the full article. Avocado’s co-founder says the six-year-old firm is on a “singular mission”: “to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalExpress Exec: 'We've Gotten Our Fashion Right'Did Kohl's Just Tell Everyone It Isn't Interested in Selling?Ikea to Invest $3 Billion in Global Retail ExpansionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Experts Examine How Fashion Can Tackle Traceability

Click here to read the full article. Traceability versus transparency is key to tackling supply chain visibility targets. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTransparency's Biggest Obstacles, According to Mills and SpinnersPVH Allots Funds for House of Denim and MoreZegna Group Unveils Financial, Sustainability GoalsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Broke Supply and Demand Records Last Year

Click here to read the full article. Approximately 600 million CmiA textiles were brought to market, more than doubling volume from the previous year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAre These Denim Tracksuits the Latest Post-Pandemic Uniform?GOTS Reports Growth in Organic Cotton CertificationThis Initiative Wants to 'Drive Change' to End Modern Cotton SlaveryBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Pesticides#Africa#Sj Promo#Sj Test 1#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Sourcing Journal

Did Kohl’s Just Tell Everyone It Isn’t Interested in Selling?

Click here to read the full article. The timing of Kohl’s latest statement raises new questions, namely if the retailer wants to sell itself—and whether it can fetch top dollar. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalExpress Exec: 'We've Gotten Our Fashion Right'Shuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

Biden-Harris Executive Order to Strengthen Food Supply Chains

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced more support, resources and new rules to strengthen the U.S. food supply chain, promote fair and competitive agricultural markets, prevent abuse of farmers by poultry processors and make prices fairer for farmers and American consumers. These actions build on President Biden’s Executive Order to promote competition in the American economy and fulfill key pillars of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Action Plan.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

AOC says she 'awakened' to her 'indigenous heritage' while protesting the Dakota pipe line with Native American tribes: Bronx-born socialist says she wants to connect to her Caribbean Taino roots

Democratic Socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she has 'awakened' to her 'indigenous heritage'. Ocasio-Cortez, who is Puerto Rican, says she is part Taino - the people indigenous to the Caribbean who resided in places like Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, and the northern Lesser Antilles. During an Instagram live...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Testing US Consumers ‘Resolve’ in Sustainability-Price Ratio

Click here to read the full article. Against a backdrop of spiking inflation, consumers are prioritizing value, low price and durability when buying active and casual brands. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLabor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Attacks ‘Extreme’ Category Shifts with ‘Pricing Science’

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s pulled off a Q1 earnings beat by serving shoppers who returned to stores to buy clothing for work and social occasions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Pottery Barn and West Elm Lead Williams-Sonoma's Q1 GrowthBurlington Reports 'Self-Inflicted' Sales Miss After Inventory Plan 'Backfired'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

UPS, InterGlobe Launch New Logistics Brand for India

Click here to read the full article. MOVIN–a combination of Movement and India–will offer a range of express and premium service coverage across India. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCotton Conundrum: Hand-Wringing Turns to Action in IndiaOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeRising Cotton Prices Behind Indian Garment Makers' Strike PlanBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Burlington Reports ‘Self-Inflicted’ Sales Miss After Inventory Plan ‘Backfired’

Click here to read the full article. CEO Michael O’Sullivan blamed the off-price retailer’s “deliberately planned” inventory strategy for a 12 percent sales dip. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Pottery Barn and West Elm Lead Williams-Sonoma's Q1 GrowthMacy's Attacks 'Extreme' Category Shifts with 'Pricing Science'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Inside L.L.Bean’s 200,000 Ship-From-Store Peak Season

Click here to read the full article. The outdoor apparel company leaned on Aptos tech to slash average ship-from-store fulfillment times from 14 minutes to just four. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech StartupsShopify's $2.1 Billion Deliverr Deal Pushes 'Port to Porch' PlanReport Has Shopify Eyeing Fulfillment Provider DeliverrBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Beware: 100% green energy could destroy the planet

The untold story about “green energy” is that it can’t possibly be scaled up to provide anywhere near the energy to replace fossil fuels. (Unless we are headed back to the stone ages, which is what some of the “de-growth” advocates favor). Right now, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Malls Prove Another Hub in Amazon’s Expanding Logistics Network

Click here to read the full article. The company’s test into delivery from malls has been quietly rolling along at properties such as Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Dives Deeper Into Drone DeliveryAmazon Looks to Shrink Real Estate PortfolioOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy