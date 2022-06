Still reeling from the mass shootings of the past week, we have been inundated with even more stories of gun-related murders and injuries. According to the Gun Violence Archive, an online site that collects gun related data daily from over 7500 sources, there have already been 17 U.S. mass shootings, since the Uvalde, Texas shootings. Sadly, that data is already outdated. In fact, as I sit to write this week’s column, Milwaukee news outlets are reporting that five people have been shot at a funeral, in Racine, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO