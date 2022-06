BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge General is celebrating its patients who have survived cancer on National Cancer Survivor’s Day which is Sunday, June 5. BRG will host a Survivor Celebration at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those who have survived cancer and supported patients during their journey. BRG defines a cancer survivor as “anyone living with a history of cancer, regardless of where they are in the course of their disease.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO