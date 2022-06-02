Festival of Young Artists returns to SPAC

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists will return marking the first full-scale festival at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) since 2019. The festival will take place on June 5, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists features pop-up performances, fine art displays, food stands, poetry slams, immersive workshops, and activities. The event culminates in a large-scale final performance on the SPAC stage.

The festival will have more than 500 of the Capital Region’s brightest young dancers, musicians, singers, poets, and visual artists from Empire State Youth Orchestra, Northeast Ballet Company, Capital District Youth Chorale and the new SPAC School of the Arts along with Presidential Inaugural Poet and festival mentor Richard Blanco. The festival will follow the theme Interdependence , inspired by Presidential Inaugural Poet and festival mentor Richard Blanco.

Police looking to identify homicide suspect

The Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists schedule:

2:05 p.m. – Green Tech Drum Line (to kick-off festival)

2:15 p.m. – Chime Orchestra in Amphitheater

2:15 p.m. – Saratoga Fiddle Club on Charles R. Wood Stage

2:35 p.m. – Northeast Ballet in Dance Tent

2:55 p.m. – SPAC School of the Arts in Dance Tent

3:15 p.m. – Burnt Hills, Choir tent

3:20 p.m. – Ethan Crowley, Wood Stage

3:35 p.m. – Albany Leadership High School, Dance tent

3:35 p.m. – Capital District Youth Chorale, Choir Tent

4:10 p.m. – Green Tech Drum Line, In front of (apron) Amphitheater

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Concert Performance, Amphitheater Featuring Presidential Inaugural Poet Richard Blanco



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.