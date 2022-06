There is plenty of baseball left to be played in the Prospect League season this year, but the opening week of the season was a tough one for the West Virginia Miners. In three meeting with longtime rival Chillicothe over the weekend, West Virginia picked up just one win. That win – a 10-8 decision on Saturday – came on the heels of an opening day loss at Linda K. Epling Stadium to Johnstown.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 55 MINUTES AGO