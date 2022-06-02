ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Soldier Arrested After Son's Body Pulled From River

By William McGee, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A former soldier is facing a murder charge after fishermen pulled the body of his 7-year-old son from a river.

The boy's remains were found in a duffel bag that was weighed down by stones, at the bottom of the Temernik river in southern Russia on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDdEM_0fycbYpT00

Rostov-on-Don resident Alexander Vedmetsky did admit to disposing of the boy's body in the river, but denied killing him, claiming the youngster fell asleep and failed to wake up.

The prosecution stated that the suspect admitted he "systematically caused bodily harm and later drowned the body of the already deceased boy in the river."

The suspect, a 32-year-old former military serviceman, is unemployed and twice divorced, according to the court.

He had been a rescue worker for the civil defense in nearby Taganrog but was apparently fired from that job, said his second wife Yulia.

The victim's mother - Vedmetsky's first wife - had reportedly taken the boy to Luhansk in Ukraine after her divorce from the suspect in 2017, but she then abandoned the youngster and left him for his grandmother to raise.

The suspect fetched his son from Ukraine around a year and a half ago and had been raising him since then, according to local reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjoVp_0fycbYpT00

The dad had already been visited by a cop for allegedly beating the boy after neighbors called the police when they heard screams coming from the youngster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49A3OO_0fycbYpT00

The officer in question is now under investigation for negligence after failing to report the incident to the child services.

Neighbors have also reported often seeing the suspect in a state of intoxication.

The man did not deny that he beat his son regularly, including the day before the alleged crime, when he struck him with a cord, ostensibly for stealing from a supermarket.

Yulia added that Vedmetsky was not the boy's biological father, despite the youngster having taken his surname. Investigators have since ordered a DNA test.

In court, the suspect said he was innocent begged the judge not to send him to prison.

He said: "I did not commit murder, I am not going to change my place of residence. I am against it, please leave me under house arrest."

However, the judge was not swayed by his plea and ordered his placement in a pre-trial detention center until at least July 29.

Vedmetsky is the sole suspect in the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hrv0_0fycbYpT00

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
978K+
Followers
96K+
Post
853M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy