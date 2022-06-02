ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Abandoned NJ Dog Finds Fur-Ever Home — 4 Years Later

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1oAa_0fycbVBI00
Amber and Reilly Photo Credit: RBARI

It took four years for an abandoned dog to find his fur-ever home with a loving New Jersey family.

Initially left outside the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, it didn’t take long for Reilly to find a home.

However, the senior dog was once again dropped at the shelter when the family found out that they were expecting a new baby.

Finally, a full four years after he first arrived, he was adopted and taken to his fur-ever home by Amber, his RBARI Rescue Warrior, the shelter announced on Wednesday, June 1.

“Hi! I adopted Reilly officially yesterday after years of wanting him!” said Amber. “He seems to be settling right in in his new home with me with no hesitation!”

“I really can’t thank you guys enough for helping me get him! I couldn’t be happier with him in my furry family!”

While Reilly will surely be missed by his shelter family, Amber is eager to give him the life he deserves as he lives out his senior years.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
One Green Planet

This dog broke into a couple’s home and cuddled in their bed during a thunderstorm

Recently, during a thunderstorm in Southeast Tennessee, Nala made her way into a stranger’s house and cuddled her way into their king-sized bed. Julie and Jimmy Johnson have three dogs of their own that regularly sleep in the bed with them, but the couple woke up to find a large surprise! They were shocked to find Nala sandwiched between them in bed, not knowing where or how she got in the house.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Waits Patiently As Her Puppies Are Rescued One By One

Summer had been homeless for a long time, living on the streets of Los Angeles. She was fed by community members, and they discovered she was pregnant one day. After giving birth, the inhabitants quickly requested assistance so that the adorable family would not have to struggle for survival on the streets, and when her rescuers arrived, the dog calmly awaited the rescue of each of her puppies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Coyote Sneaks Into California Family's Home Through Dog Door

A coyote made an unexpected appearance at a California home after entering through a doggie door. Homeowner Julie Levine told KTLA that she and her family were alerted to the unexpected guest when her "dogs went crazy," adding, "I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?"
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Friends removes 13 dogs, 26 birds and 14 eggs from home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends removed 13 dogs, 26 birds and 14 eggs from a home over the weekend. On its Facebook page, the organization said the rescue happened Saturday after it received multiple reports of animals living in unsanitary conditions. "Our Humane Society Police Officers, along with assistance from Animal Friends' Mass Rescue Team, spent hours upon hours safely removing the dogs and birds before bringing them back to Animal Friends for much needed medical care and treatment," the Facebook post said.Animal Friends did not provide an update on the conditions of the animals. No word on if the owner is facing any charges. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
B.R. Shenoy

AKC announces top ten dog breeds in 2022

Yellow Labrador Retriever Puppy Sitting on Green Grass FieldMohan Nannapaneni/ Pexels. On Tuesday, March 15, the AKCannounced its annual list of the most popular dog breeds during a virtual news conference at The AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Man Charged With Shooting Death Of Neighbor, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly gunning down his neighbor through a window after exchanging "words," last month. The arrest took place in Bridgeport on Thursday, June 2 in connection with the Monday, May 9 homicide. Delvon Angel Rodriguez, age 21, of Bridgeport, was charged with manslaughter...
dailyphew.com

Shelter Dog Was Terrified Until He Found A Little Friend

Fraser was adopted by the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in the United Kingdom; his ears and tail had been shaved, giving him a threatening appearance, but his new pals quickly realized that the rough appearance he was given did not characterize his disposition. Everything scared the enormous dog. Fraser...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
Daily Voice

Drivers With Eerily Similar Names Among Three Dead In Stafford Crash

Police released the names of three people who died on Sunday, May 29, in a head-on collision in Stafford that shut down a road for several hours.  Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge, lost control of his 1995 Lexus and veered into oncoming traffic on Austin Ridge Drive around 7:30 p.m., the Stafford…
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy