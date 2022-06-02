3-month-old fights for life after drag racers cause crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-month-old is in the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life after the car he and his family were in was hit by drag racers.

Throughout the week, we have been sharing video from a Memorial Day weekend car show in North Memphis where police say at least five people were injured.

“If we didn’t swerve out the way, I probably wouldn’t be up here talking,” Chandra Johnson told FOX13.

Cell phone video captured the moments after a Dodge Charger crashed into Johnson, her three young children, and her boyfriend.

“I was headed to get my baby some milk at the Walgreens on Hollywood,” she said.

Michael Jones is only three months, and he’s fighting for his life. His mother told FOX13 that he had seizures back to back on Wednesday for 45 minutes straight.

It’s an example of how reckless drivers can affect innocent bystanders.

Johnson told FOX13 she saw two Dodge Chargers racing. One nearly hit her car head-on, while the other side swiped her vehicle.

“When they hit us, their car flipped. Someone was telling me that the guy jumped out the vehicle. When he jumped out the vehicle, he jumped into another Dodge Charger. Jumped on the E-Way,” said Johnson.

Now, Johnson’s 3-month-old son Michael Jones is in Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital clinging to life.

“He has fractures on both sides of the head, bleeding on the brain. From what I was told, he’s still in the neck brace, but he has bruises on his liver as well,” said Johnson.

Johnson said her 1-year-old daughter was also injured in the wreck.

“She had nose bleeding. They thought she fractured some bones in her face, but when they went back and did more tests, she didn’t,” said Johnson.

Johnson spoke out in hopes of getting others to use caution on the roads.

“Drag racing is not the thing now. There’s kids getting hurt from drag racing,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the men responsible for this wreck had not been arrested.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

