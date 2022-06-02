A-Rod Has a New GF 2 Months After J-Lo & Ben’s Engagement—They’re Already So ‘Touchy’

Click here to read the full article.

A new flame. Alex Rodriguez’s new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett is already putting on the PDA. The former Yankees baseball player was spotted with his new girlfriend at Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Miami, Florida, on May 26, 2022.

An insider told PageSix on June 2, 2022, that A-Rod’s new girlfriend was “definitely way more touchy than [he is]. “She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling. She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top.” Though their relationship hasn’t been confirmed by the two, A-Rod appeared to be flirty when he commented on her Instagram photos at the game, “🔥🔥🔥.”

This marks A-Rod’s first serious relationship since his breakup with Jennifer Lopez . The “On the Floor” singer and Minnesota Timberwolves owner were together from 2017 to 2021, when they ended their engagement in April 2021. In a joint statement, they said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.” J-Lo is currently engaged to Ben Affleck after announcing their engagement in April 2022.

Who is Kathryne Padgett?

Kathryne Padgett is a bodybuilder from Dallas, Texas. She has been spotted with A-Rod on multiple occasions. They were first seen in April 2022, driving around in a red Porsche in Miami before being seen again at a Minnesota Timberwolves game in photos published by the New York Post .

An insider told Us Weekly on June 1, 2022, that the two “haven’t put a title on their relationship yet and aren’t going around telling their friends they’re official,” and that they have been “hanging out for the last few months.”

“They never get bored together and have a lot of fun,” the source says, adding that “sparks are flying” amid their romance. Along with being affectionate IRL, the two are “always leaving flirtatious comments on her IG. … He’s really into her.” The bodybuilder posted on Instagram a picture of her at the Oakland Coliseum on April 7, “Happy Opening Day ⚾️” A-Rod replied, “👏.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

