ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How to save money on your energy bills this summer

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzpg9_0fycYpk500

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource said Massachusetts residents use 40% more electricity in the summer months. Couple that with energy prices rising across the board and that bill could be more expensive than expected.

Till debt do us part: Wedding costs skyrocket

22News sat in on Thursday’s webinar with Eversource, and we have steps you can take to save money. Start off with your air conditioner. Eversource recommends 78 degrees to be able to save but, still stay cool. In fact for every degree higher you go on that thermostat; your air conditioner will use 1 to 3 percent less electricity.

Another way to save is to close curtains, blinds and shades. By doing this you can impact your indoor temperature by up to 20 degrees. Also, make sure your ceiling fans are rotating counter clockwise to circulate air.

If the bill comes in and you still are having a tough time paying it, there are some options for you. One such way is to apply for one of the credit hardship programs.

Kathleen Gilleo, Manager of the Credit Hardship programs at Eversource, said, “If you were two in a household, then you have to make less than $53,551. You’d be eligible for fuel assistance.”

See if you qualify for Fuel Assistance

Another way to save is to try switching to energy star appliances. Also, Eversource actually offers rebates if you get certain energy star products.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts revenue collections again beat expectations in May as state rakes in billions

The good times continue to roll for Massachusetts tax collectors and for the lawmakers who remain on track to be gifted a massive election-year surplus. Baker administration officials announced Friday that the Department of Revenue hauled in $2.478 billion in May, $186 million or 8 percent more than the revised monthly benchmark after accounting for a new elective pass-through entity excise that affected collections. May 2022 revenues dropped compared to last year, when DOR took in just more than $4 billion, but officials said that decline is largely because of one-time changes in the annual income tax filing timeline made in 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox8live.com

Entergy Louisiana bills are about to get bigger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana customers are going to see higher utility bills at the end of the month. Entergy says the average household will see at least $25 added to June’s bill. Those are customers that use about 1,000-kilowatt hours a month. It will come in the...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Massachusetts experiencing massive tax revenue surplus, collecting $4.726 billion more than same period last year

The good times continue to roll for Massachusetts tax collectors and for the lawmakers who remain on track to be gifted a massive election-year surplus. Baker administration officials announced Friday that the Department of Revenue hauled in $2.478 billion in May, $186 million or 8% more than the revised monthly benchmark after accounting for a new elective pass-through entity excise that affected collections.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

More than 50,000 Massachusetts licenses need to be replaced

BOSTON - Thousands of Massachusetts drivers licenses and identification cards need to be reissued because of a printing mistake.MassDOT says 53,680 have to be replaced because they are missing a fraud protection feature. A Virginia-based printing company notified the RMV in late May about the problem.Replacements will be mailed out starting Monday. Those who receive replacements will also be told to destroy their old licenses. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Energy Star#Credit Hardship
B98.5

Here’s Why Your $850 Maine Refund Check Could Be Delayed

Since Governor Janet Mills' State of The State Address, we have been hearing a lot about these State of Maine refund checks. Governor Mills, agreeing with some of the state's Republicans, agreed that the budget surplus should be given back to the people of Maine. These checks started out being...
MAINE STATE
capecod.com

Mass. Restaurants, Food Trucks Can Apply to Offer SNAP Benefits

HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are inviting local restaurants and food trucks to apply for a pilot program, where they would be able to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Select, participating restaurants and food trucks with reduced-price options will be eligible to apply and offer food to those...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
therealdeal.com

Housing boom comes to formerly middle-class Cape Cod towns

A stretch of traditionally middle-class towns on Cape Cod are experiencing a real estate boom as price spikes in enclaves like the Hamptons and Nantucket drive even wealthy buyers to more affordable alternatives. A median-priced home in the mid-Cape region of the Massachusetts peninsula, which includes towns like Barnstable, Yarmouth...
DENNIS, MA
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire landscaping company ordered to pay thousands in back wages

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nineteen landscapers from New Hampshire will receive thousands of dollars after they were improperly denied overtime pay, officials said. Belko Landscaping LLC, in Salem, must pay $283,020, which includes $141,150 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages. They also are ordered to pay a $14,231 civil penalty for “the “willful nature of the violations.”
SALEM, NH
CBS Boston

Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize nearing expiration

BOSTON - An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won nearly a year ago is nearing expiration.The Massachusetts State Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased on June 12, 2021 at the T Square Food Shop on North Franklin Street in Holbrook.The winning numbers are 01-02-06-15-21. The last day to pick up the prize at a lottery claim center is Friday, June 10.Money from any lottery prizes that go unclaimed a year after the drawing go back to the state for distribution to cities and towns. 
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
capeandislands.org

Conservation Law Foundation: Pilgrim's radioactive water should be sent to specialized storage

A New England conservation group is calling on the owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, Holtec, to commit not to release radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The Conservation Law Foundation, or CLF, outlined its position Wednesday in a letter to Holtec and two federal agencies: the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy