(PHOTOS) Young Casper cellist to hold recital to help fund new instrument

By Dan Cepeda
oilcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Harry Potter and classical music aren’t often brought up in the same conversation, but Casper cellist Alexis DePaolo argues there are certain comparable factors when it comes to choosing the right instrument. “It’s kind of like wand shopping,” she said. “It’s very Harry Potter...

