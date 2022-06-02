ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Necklace containing brother’s ashes missing from stolen vehicle

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vehicle stolen on Memorial Day turned up in Springfield but it’s missing a beloved necklace containing the ashes of a woman’s brother.

A 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen out of East Windsor, Connecticut on Memorial Day. It was recovered in Springfield on Wednesday but it was missing a necklace containing the ashes of Elizabeth Johnson’s brother. Her brother, Zack tragically passed away in January.

Elizabeth’s best friend Megan contacted 22News in hopes our viewers may recognize the necklace in the hopes it will be returned. If you have any information on the necklace, contact 22News at 413-377-1160 or email us at reportit@wwlp.com .

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

