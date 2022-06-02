ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Three-time PGA Tour winner Bryant killed in Florida vehicle accident

By Sarah Dewberry
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Florida said three-time PGA Tour champion Bart Bryant has died. The Polk County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press that on Tuesday, Bryant was stopped for construction near an intersection when his SUV was slammed from behind by a truck as it waited in a line of...

www.kivitv.com

